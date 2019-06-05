Frances Carrion

June 20, 1920 - May 31, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Frances passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 just three weeks shy of her ninety-ninth birthday. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and twinkle in her eyes as she would relate stories of her husband, Frank and her two sons whom she loved very much. Frances is survived by her sons, Robert Carrion of San Leandro and Michael Carrion (Debbie) of Castro Valley, grandchildren James Carrion (Jeannie) of Fremont and Laura Norberg (John) of San Lorenzo, great-grandchildren Kenneth Norberg of Sacramento, Danielle Carrion of Manteca, and Brittany Carrion of Fremont, and one great-great grandson Giovanni Carrion of Manteca. Family and friends are invited to join us on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM for visitation and vigil at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, in San Leandro. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Leander Church, 550 W Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, burial to immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetary, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward.





