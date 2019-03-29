Frances Drake

May 27, 1926 - March 23, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Frances was born in Kerman,CA to August and Mary Russell. She met and married Bill in 1944. Together they moved to Fremont in 1945 and raised 5 children.

Frances loved to travel, fish, cook, sew and garden. She belonged to several Portuguese organizations; & was State Supreme President of the former SES in 1992. And was Sec/Treas. of the local council for 30 yrs.

She is survived by her children Barbara Boudreau (Rick), Linda Schlag (Alton), Fran Carvalho (Jim), David Drake (Jeanette), 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren. and 1 great great-grandchild and her sister Martha Morgan. She is preceded in death by both of her parents her husband Bill son William L Drake, grandson Kenneth Drake, granddaughter Tisha Rogers, 15 siblings & many others.

Visitation will be Monday April 1st from 4-7 pm at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels 40842 Fremont, Blvd. Fremont Funeral Mass will be Tuesday April 2nd 11:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 41933 Blacow Rd Fremont, CA. In lieu of flower the family requests donations in Frances's name to any of the following: PFSA Scholarship Foundation (San Leandro), , or





Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019