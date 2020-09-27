Frances F. ShandNovember 4, 1924 - September 9, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAFrances F. Shand, a long time resident of Walnut Creek, died of natural causes peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2020. She was 95.Frances was born on November 4, 1924 to Frank and Anna Tennyson in Brooklyn, New York. She was the younger of 2 daughters and graduated from St. Theresa's Catholic High School where she studied accounting. Her first job was working at a bank in Manhattan.At the age of 21, Frances moved to California after she married and started a family raising 3 children. Frances enjoyed the small neighborhood in the unincorporated area of Walnut Creek, known as Saranap and lived there until she was 91. She quickly made friends with many neighbors and enjoyed being a mom. Once her children were in high school, she decided to go back to work. Her first job was working in the Radiology Department at Kaiser, WC. After 9 years at Kaiser, she accepted another position at Lawrence Livermore Labs where she worked in Property Accounting and made many lasting friendships. She retired from LLNS in 1990.In retirement, Frances enjoyed playing cards, shopping and going to the movies. She loved visits with her family and especially her 5 granddaughters who loved to play games at Grandma's house. Her greatest love was reading. She often shared many great books with her children and friends.Frances is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Anna Mae Tennyson and her son, Richard F. Shand, who passed away in 2008.She is survived by her son, James Shand and his wife Naomi, her daughter in law, Linda Shand, her daughter Janice (Shand) Buchholz and her husband, Steven, 5 grand daughters, Wendy Weber, Laura Shand, Jennifer (Shand) Gower, Stacey (Shand) Goon, Alyson Buchholz and 3 Great Grand Children, Carter, Mallory and Lyla Gower.Her family and friends and those who cared for her at her assisted living facility will miss Frances.Due to Covid19, services for Frances will be held privately with family sometime in the future.If you wish to make a donation, please do so for those affected by Covid19 and the wildfires.