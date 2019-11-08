|
Frances Garcia Quijas
April 9, 1936 - November 3, 2019
Milpitas
Our dear Frances passed away peacefully after a short illness. She was a self-sufficient & independent woman who thoroughly enjoyed life's blessings and also faced its challenges and obstacles with strength and humor.
Survived by daughter Debbie Hernandez (Danny) and sons Jacob Quijas (Janet), Michael Quijas, and Frank Quijas (Kari), nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many adoring nephews and nieces. Survived by sister Sally Cabrera and preceded in death by parents Audilia and Camerino Garcia, brothers David Garcia, Manual Garcia, Benny Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Tony Garcia and Larry Garcia, and sisters Mary Moya and Gabriella Reeves.
Frances was always active and never "retired". She was currently working as a crossing guard for the Milpitas school district at the time of her passing. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
Services will be private.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019