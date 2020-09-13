Frances Gericke
July 12, 1937 - August 29, 2020
Resident of Highland, CA
Frances Gericke was born on July 12, 1937 in Oakland, California. She passed away on August 29, 2020 at her home in Highland, CA.
Frances is survived by her husband of sixty years, Douglas; her children, John of Yucaipa, Kristin (Mike Wilson) of Orange, Marlene (Dean Rhynes) of Calimesa, and Neil (Seandra) of Highland. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Alison Rhynes of Calimesa, brother, Thomas Souza of Martinez, cousins, Barbara Krauss of Oakland and Ken Micheli of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Bobbitt Memorial Funeral Home. Private services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frances' favorite charity, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America (wish.org
). View the online memorial for Frances Gericke