Frances Helen Holm

Jul. 12, 1929 - Apr. 5, 2019

Resident of Concord

Frances Helen Holm, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019. She was 89 years old. She was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully at John Muir Hospital of Walnut Creek.

Originally from Moorhead, Minnesota, Frances was a linen room supervisor at San Mateo County General Hospital for many years before she retired in 1993. Prior to that she was a homemaker and mother to her five children, Joseph Dale of Texas, Steven Harry of Texas, Cynthia Joan of Shasta Lake, Carole Jean of Redding, and Nancy Ann of Concord. A resident of Concord herself, Frances enjoyed baking, puzzles, genealogy, visiting with loved ones, and traveling with family. She was famous for her Christmas cookies and love of all holidays.

She is survived by her children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Carolyn Fisher and Faye Williams, both of Fargo, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.





