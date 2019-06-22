Frances Iveagh-Lienhart

Aug. 5, 1938 - March 26, 2019

Pacheco California

Born in Richmond, California, to parents Winifred (Wooley) Iveagh and Archibald . Graduated from Richmond HS in1956. Engaged at her prom, She married John Keith Lienhart in October 1956. They moved to and from several California construction sites in a 40-foot house trailer, also having three children. They moved to Pacifica in 1964, Pleasanton in 1968, Tracy in 1974, and Carson City, Nevada, in 1982. Frances moved to Pacheco in 1990.

She was an Avon Sales Rep. from 1968 until 2013. She received her Associate Degree from Delta College in 1980. She volunteered at the Carson – Tahoe Medical Center as a Pink Lady in the 1980's. She was employed in the Accounts Receivable department of Piedmont Lumber from 1988 until 2008. She was an avid quilter from the late 1970's, until this year. She worked with the Guild of Quilter's of Contra Costa for nearly 30 years, and the Blue Star Moms of Concord.

Frances is survived by her Sisters Patricia Iveagh of Santa Cruz, and Ginny Maybarry of Nampa, Idaho, and her children, Jeanne Locke, son-in-law Douglas Locke, of Sonora, Brion Lienhart of Pacheco, Glen Lienhart of Vallejo. She has 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Eastbay, or to any local women's shelter.





