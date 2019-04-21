Frances J. Delegeane

April 9, 1933 - April 15, 2019

Resident of Berkeley

Frances Josephine Delegeane (nee Puhar), lovingly referred to by family and friends as "Fran" of Berkeley has passed away at the age of 86. Born on April 9, 1933 in Oakland, young Fran attended Cole Elementary School, Saint Francis de Sales Grammar School, and Holy Names High School where she met some of her very best friends and proved to be adventurous and attentive. She carried her gift of warmth and patience into a career with the Alameda and San Ramon Valley Unified School Districts. Outside of work, three children resulted from her marriage and a very extensive garden surrounding their home. Her sons Steven (spouse Kristi Calleson), Peter (spouse Maureen Delegeane), and Evan (spouse Timothy Brown) Delegeane remember their mother as supportive, encouraging, and understanding. She was delighted to be "Gram" to three grandchildren, Max (spouse Tylar Delegeane), Alex, and Grayson and took joy in remaining close to her brother, Joseph Puhar. During her life she was the honored partner of Jim Bahl and Joseph Guerrero. All who encountered Fran speak with the utmost affection of a woman who was a true "lady", who spoke with compassion for and interest in everyone she met. Her presence in our lives will be met with grief but comforted by touching memories of our time together. Services will be on Thursday, April 25 at 10:30 am at St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Berkeley at 400 Alcatraz Avenue. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the in her memory online at komen.org. A celebration of her kindness, beauty, and life will take place directly following the service at the Colombo Club of Oakland at 5321 Claremont Avenue.





View the online memorial for Frances J. Delegeane Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary