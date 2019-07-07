Frances Lee Fong

September 23, 1924 – June 26, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Frances grew up in Oakland Chinatown with her 3 sisters and brother who were her best friends. An avid reader from childhood and an excellent student, earning her the honor of valedictorian of her high school class. At UC Berkeley she received a Bachelor's Degree in History and an elementary teaching credential.

She married George Harry Fong, Jr. and soon became a military officer's wife and began 30 years of military assignments throughout California, the United States, and overseas in the Philippines and Taiwan.

Frances was a world traveler touching every continent at least once. She had an active mind and an insatiable curiosity reflected in diverse interests from learning new languages to picking up jazz on the piano to interior decorating. She is remembered by family and friends alike as loving, gracious and thoughtful. Her priorities were clear: family, faith, and service to our democratic nation.

She is survived by daughter, Kathy Fong (Lance Yokota), daughter-in-law, Jean Fong, grandchildren Kelly (Maile), Jason (Milly), and Todd (Jenny), great-grandchildren Zachary, Madison, Taylor, Mahea, and Connor, and siblings Florence Tam, Esther Maynard, and Lester Lee.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral service in honor of Frances on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave, Alameda, 94501.





View the online memorial for Frances Lee Fong Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019