Frances Mack
1927 - 2020
Frances Mack
Nov. 16,1927 - Apr. 27, 2020
Oakland, California
Mrs. Mack a longtime resident of Oakland, where she lived, loved and laughed all while serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind many family members and friends including 6 of her 10 children and many grandchildren. She was surely loved and will surely be missed.


Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
