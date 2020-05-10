Frances Mack
Nov. 16,1927 - Apr. 27, 2020
Oakland, California
Mrs. Mack a longtime resident of Oakland, where she lived, loved and laughed all while serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind many family members and friends including 6 of her 10 children and many grandchildren. She was surely loved and will surely be missed.
View the online memorial for Frances Mack
Nov. 16,1927 - Apr. 27, 2020
Oakland, California
Mrs. Mack a longtime resident of Oakland, where she lived, loved and laughed all while serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind many family members and friends including 6 of her 10 children and many grandchildren. She was surely loved and will surely be missed.
View the online memorial for Frances Mack
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.