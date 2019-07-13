Frances Mai O'Shaughnessy Kuehner

July 13, 1927 - July 4, 2019

Concord, CA

Mickey, aka Mama, Grandma Mickey, Grannie Dude and Lady Frances, passed in peace at home on the 4th of July. She went in glory with fireworks. She has joined her husband J.W. "Bill" Kuehner (12/20/08) and their sons Michael (10/29/08) and Timothy (10/25/15). She leaves their daughters Joan and Kerry, Tim's wife Laura, her wonderful granddaughters and greatgrandchildren who all made her heart sing. She loved her family, friends, golf, T.O.O.F., the Oakland A's, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother - but we're not sure of the order.

She is missed by all who knew and loved her. She gave of herself to and for others all of her life. Where others saw obstacles, she saw challenges and adventures. She never wanted anyone to fuss over her. Thus, there will be no memorial or service. Instead, please lift a glass to her and remember her smiling. If you wish, donations may be made to CAP, 4615 Clayton Road, Concord, CA 94521.





