Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Pittsburg Elk Lodge
200 Marina Dr.
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Monte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Del Monte


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Del Monte Obituary
Francine Del Monte
December 24, 1931- October 4, 2019
Longtime resident of Clayton, California
Francine Del Monte passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 87.
Francine is predeceased by her husband, Jack Del Monte.
She will be lovingly missed by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Francine was born in Pittsburg, CA. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.
The celebration of life will be held on November 2, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Pittsburg Elk Lodge on 200 Marina Dr., Pittsburg. RSVP to Jill Archuleta at [email protected]


View the online memorial for Francine Del Monte
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.