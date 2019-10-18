|
Francine Del Monte
December 24, 1931- October 4, 2019
Longtime resident of Clayton, California
Francine Del Monte passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 87.
Francine is predeceased by her husband, Jack Del Monte.
She will be lovingly missed by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Francine was born in Pittsburg, CA. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.
The celebration of life will be held on November 2, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Pittsburg Elk Lodge on 200 Marina Dr., Pittsburg. RSVP to Jill Archuleta at [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019