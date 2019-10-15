|
|
Francis J. (Frank) Carcot
Placerville, Ca.
Frank passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of 103, in Placerville, Ca. Family members were at his side as he peacefully passed from his earthly body to be in the presence of his heavenly Father.
Frank was born in Emeryville, Ca. on November 23rd, 1915 and was raised in San Francisco, Ca. He graduated from Balboa High School, where he was a member of R.O.T.C. After high school he joined the California National Guard and was a member of the 159th Infantry Division. Most of his career he spent working for Pacific States Steel Corporation, located in Niles, Ca. Frank held several positions with the company and was vice president and a member of the board of directors when he retired.
Dad was also a long-time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in San Leandro. He loved golf and played until he was in his 80's. Being an avid sports fan, he rooted for the Oakland A's, Raiders, 49ers and Warriors. He was also involved in The Boy Scouts of America and served as a Scoutmaster for several years. Dad raised his family in San Leandro where he volunteered with several community groups. We have many fond memories of wonderful family vacations with mom & dad.
Frank was a devoted husband to Charlotte and they were married for 72 years when she passed away. Frank was father to Bob Carcot (deceased), Bill Carcot (Marilyn) and Barbara Martin (Biff). He had two grandsons: Brian Carcot (Heidi) and Kevin Carcot (Phoebie) and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family service is to be held.
View the online memorial for Francis J. (Frank) Carcot
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019