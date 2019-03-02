|
Francis Joseph Kohles June 16, 1921 - Feb. 19, 2019 A Resident of Danville Married to his wonderful wife, Honey, for 75 years. Survived by daughters Linda Kohles (Michael Koslosky), Bunny Ghilardi (Jack), Jeannie Kohles (Steve Ponce); sons Buck (Karen Sweetser) and Rick Kohles, 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Karen "K" Bauer (Hal) and son Thomas Kohles (Noemi Soto) and granddaughter Tristan Kohles Ghilardi. Fran had many roles in the community, his church, and his workplace. He had a wonderful smile, was a handsome man and made an impression on those who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Moraga. As a veteran, he will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019