Francis Michael (Frank) Williams
Oct. 12, 1923 - May 29, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo, CA.
Francis Michael Williams (Frank), Age 96, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020. Born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, he joined the Army and worked on the Dew Line before moving to California. Frank married the love of his life, Fran, celebrated 52 years of marriage together and had one son, Michael. Frank worked as an Accountant and Inspector and after retiring volunteered teaching others to read, joined a bridge club, and a choir, and enjoyed watching sports and politics. He grew up in a family of nine children and is survived by his sister Gwen (101), nieces, nephews, wife, and son.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
