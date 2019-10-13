|
|
Francis (Frank) T. Castillo
October 7, 1935 - October 4, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Frank Castillo passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Fresno, Ca. to Frank Castillo and Guadalupe Munoz, he moved to Oakland at the age of 12. He met the love of his life, Jackie Smoke, when she moved in across the street. They were married in 1956 and then moved to Hayward where they raised their three children. Frank served 10 years in the Air National Guard as a jet fighter mechanic and continued his career for 40 years in the auto industry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Castillo, he leaves behind three children Frank (Jackie),Julie Miller (Dennis) and Daniel (Theresa), his one surviving sister, Olivia (Ray) Gonzalves, three grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his niece and many nephews. Frank was a kind person with a big and loving heart and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Visitation will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Transfigiration Church 4000 E Castro Valley Blvd Castro Valley, CA beginning at 10:00 A.M. The Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019