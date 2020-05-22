Francisco Mendiola ManibusanAugust 4, 1931 - May 12, 2020AlamedaFrancisco Mendiola Manibusan 'Papa' died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Survived by his one true love and wife of 67 years, Lolla San Nicolas Manibusan 'Gemma', 9 children Frank (Barbara), Joseph (Jackie), Jesse, Jary (Karen), Jimmy (Alisa), Carmyn (Jimmy James), Antonia, Haley (Georzann) and Joey, 41 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, his sister Vickie and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Papa was our family's Shepherd, a man of great faith. He passed his faith onto his enormous flock, teaching us to love, respect and forgive each other, He and Gemma are longtime parishioners of St. Joseph's Basilica and before that, St. Barnabas Church. It was a family tradition on Sundays after Mass to meet for brunch at La Penca Azul, one of Papa's favorite restaurants.Born and raised on the island of Guam, Papa enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served his country for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant in 1971, he made his home in Alameda. He then worked as a mail carrier for the Alameda Post Office for another 20 years. He also became a Real Estate Broker while working for the Post Office.Papa was an avid San Francisco Giants fan and a loyal 49er Faithful. Sundays during football season, Papa could always be found at home watching the Niner game. Win or lose, he never gave up on his beloved Niners.Music was also a huge part of Papa's life. Family gatherings often ended with one of the brothers playing guitar and everyone singing. When he went to God, music and singing filled the room as it had so many times before.From the Ed Sheeran song Supermarket Flowers, 'A life with love is a life that's been lived. Spread your wings and I know, that when God took you back, he said Hallelujah, you're home'.A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held after it's safe to gather again.