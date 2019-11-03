|
|
Frank Adamson
May 5, 1921 – Oct. 27, 2019
Dublin, Former Resident of Berkeley and later Felton, CA
Frank Adamson passed peacefully in Dublin, CA where he'd moved after his beloved Frances (b. 1928, San Francisco), passed in May 2016 in Felton, CA. Frank was the eldest of 11, born to Isa Edna Frush and Arthur T Adamson in Motor, Iowa on the family farm. He had his adventures and hard work growing up on a farm, attended a one room school house, and later rode his horse to a distant high school. He also worked on neighbor farms to save up money. High school teachers encouraged Frank to attend college, which he couldn't afford. Earl Smith, a neighboring farmer, very generously sponsored Frank with a scholarship to start attending the Quaker William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The next summer, Frank went to NY City and joined the merchant marine to earn money to continue at university.
WWII: However, WWII changed his life plans. Frank served in WWII with the US Coast Guard and Navy, for various time periods, one of which was from 5/30/1942 to 8/15/45 in the Atlantic, Pacific, and the Mediterranean/Mideast War Zones. He was a voracious reader and appreciated the Seaman's Library service. He had many tales of adventures and tragedies from Australia to Iraq. He was effected by the shock of poverty and vividly recalled the horror of seeing people of Bombay dying on the streets as a result of the British redirecting India's own grown grain away to the Allied war efforts. At war's end, Frank continued ship duty delivering supplies including to starving post-war Europe. Frank was profoundly affected by his experiences in the war and discovered the shared basic humanity around the globe and the diversity in food, arts, music, and family cultures. After the war, Frank moved to NY City, working in various jobs including commercial reporter, and then returned to Wm Penn College for 1 year.
Berkeley Years: He then moved west, attending UCLA before moving to Berkeley, where he graduated from UC Berkeley in Jun 1950 and began studies at Pacific School of Religion. He was part of Lifestream House and early racially integrated housing and churches initiatives. He met David Signer who became his daughters' Godfather. Frank tragically suffered the loss of his first wife, Bethene, to polio soon after marriage and returned to work to pay off the medical expenses. The silver lining was that in his job at a hospital, he met Frances Key, RN. They married in Sep 1953. No matter how busy their schedules got, they kept romance alive and celebrated a monthly date night together in downtown Berkeley, Oakland, or SF. Frank had the pleasure of brothers Gerry with Nancy, and Wayne with Carrie move to the Bay Area, and Glen and Faye settled in nearby Sacramento which made for great family gatherings for growing families.
Frank was honored to serve as minister from 1953-1965 at Sycamore Congregation Church (Oakland and later El Cerrito). The Adamson family was warmly welcomed into the church's Japanese-American community, and were blessed to be immersed in the rich bi-lingual cultural experiences. Frank and Fran found especially great joy in working with the church youth group, sponsoring camping trips, beach bonfires, guitar concerts and so forth. Frank also worked as a researcher in the UCB Richmond Field Station and Fran worked as an RN to support the family. Frank wanted to hone his counseling skills, so vital in ministry, and finally decided to embark on further education. He earned a Ph.D. at Graduate Theological Union (1965-1971) and began a career as a psychologist / family & marriage counselor. He worked for decades at Oakland's famed Evelyn Berger Center and also provided low and no cost counseling in Berkeley for those who couldn't afford higher fees. Fran and Frank loved hiking and took annual hiking trips with their children into the Sierra Nevada and wilderness areas. They were active members of the East Bay Bicycle Coalition and also biked the entire California Mission Trail. F&F were devoted members of the Berkeley Co-op. Frank had a workshop and loved to design and "fix" things and was always experimenting. He built and installed a solar water system and also a solar oven at his home in 1974 and ground his own grain with a bicycle mill. Frank loved music: He played the guitar (folk and classical) and later the flute. Since he had always wanted to play the violin, he made his daughter Mary learn to play it along with piano, which Fran played beautifully. Playing together resulted in many fun, if not fine, musical events.
Felton Years: In 1984, Fran & Frank moved to Felton, CA in the hillsides near Santa Cruz, where they thrived in this loving small-town community. They continued counseling, environmental causes, supporting the successful Felton Locally Owned Water (FLOW) fight to reclaim water rights from a multinational, and the Felton Library fundraising. Frank & Fran were awarded the 2005 Hammer Marcum Award for betterment of San Lorenzo Valley and the CA House of Representatives and State Assembly each honored them with resolutions in 2005 for their lifelong dedication to preserving and protecting the environment for current and future generations. The Sierra Club also honored them for 50 years of committed service. On May 2, 2014 on his 93rd birthday, CA State Assembly's Honorable Mark Stone sponsored Resolution 1085, proclaiming Frank's many contributions: his WWII service, years of volunteer ministry in Santa Cruz hospitals and hospices, and "demonstrated perseverance, steadfastness, honesty and integrity throughout his lifetime" and "for his distinguished service to the United States and his tireless efforts to preserve the San Lorenzo Valley environment" and for "national service and community leadership."
Final Years: When Fran passed away in May 2016, Frank lost the love of his life of 67 years! He moved to a home near daughter Mary where he greatly enjoyed the company of residents, loving staff, and the generous visitors who came to see him from Felton and elsewhere. He was kept afloat by what he saw as his continued Mission, so he was unofficial counselor and minister to his little flock, in addition to continuing his efforts to help make the world a better place for people and nature and all its beings. Everyone had hopes he would live to 101 like his father. However, in the past 6 months he visibly slowed and began to spend more time in contemplation and prayer. He told his family he was ready to go and began to say his goodbyes to old friends. Until the last month, despite declining eyesight and hearing, he was continuing philosophical discussions, counseling visitors, and otherwise fully engaged. Then he began to sleep more and more, and suddenly, soon after Mary sang his favorite folk songs and hymns, and told him the Universe held him in the Light and Love), he was gone, peacefully.
Family: Frank was preceded in death by greatly missed siblings: Margaret, Dorothy, and Don. Frank is survived by most of his beloved siblings: Bill, Ralph, Ethel, Gerald, Duane Glenn, Maxine, and Wayne, and their children and grandchildren around the world. Despite the size of this extended family, Frank knew so many their names and about many of their lives, and kept them in his daily prayers.
Frank is survived by daughters, Mary Anne Adamson (Richard Harrington) of Pleasanton, CA, and Charlotte Irene Adamson (Otto Kilcher) of Homer, AK, and their family: sons Torrey Short (Dana & daughter Amelia), August Kilcher; Levi Kilcher (Jesse & daughter Jade), and Eivin Kilcher (Eve, son & daughter Findlay & Sparrow Rose) of Homer Alaska. Frank and Fran delighted in their grandsons and great grandchildren, and also enjoyed precious time with Moon. They were all in his thoughts daily and he was so proud of all they have accomplished and how their lives are developing.
Special thanks to many Felton friends for visits with Frank, and who sent him letters and emails; and to musically gifted nieces and nephews including brother Gerry's children Susan Adamson & her daughter Sarah, Helen Adamson & Ferran, Mel Adamson & Bent, and David Adamson, who visited him regularly, serenaded him with song, and showered him with love in his final year. We were humbled by their coming to visit from residencies in Spain, Norway, Texas, and elsewhere in the US.
The family thanks:The Valle Verde Care Home - sister owners Gina and Giselle and their fine caretakers; and Dublin's Hope Hospice's RNs, volunteers, caretakers, and staff for excellent for devoted loving care. Huge thanks to the HH caregiver outreach program for their superior classes for the public helping families handle the complexities of end of life's physical and emotional challenges. These were invaluable in helping us sisters handle the grief and also honor the joys of experiencing this journey through the end of life with beloved father Frank.
Frank Adamson will always be remembered as a man of generous spirit who cared deeply and lived life fully. He leaves a legacy of service to his community and the planet. His key messages: "Place Love and Joy in the Mantle of Your Heart" and "Love Is All There Is." Frank requested no services or flowers. Instead, he prefers the gift of volunteer time or contributions:Sierra Club, Felton Library Fund, American Friends Service Committee, or Hope Hospice of Dublin, or your own favorite.
View the online memorial for Frank Adamson
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019