Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Frank Anthony Delgado


1951 - 2019
Frank Anthony Delgado Obituary
Frank Anthony Delgado
Oct. 12, 1951 - Oct. 27, 2019
Resident of Bethel Island
Frank passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Born in Antioch, raised in Knightsen, one of 8 children. Frank was predeceased by sons Frankie and Richard, brother John, sister Tina and his father Frank Nash Delgado. Survived by daughter Aneda and son Steven, several grandchildren, one great grandson, his mother Tillie Delgado, sisters Colleen Elliott (John), Debbie Bosmans (Walt), Karen and brothers James and Carlos. Frank served in the US Army, was honorably discharged, and was a longtime manager of Marina Mobile Manor. He will be lovingly remembered.
Services will be Nov. 21, at 9:30 am, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, with private gathering of friends and family at 12:30 pm in Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019
