Frank Anthony Silva
November 5, 1942 ~ December 3, 2019
Resident of Oakley, California
On Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, Frank Anthony Silva passed away at age 77 after a lengthy illness.
Frank was born on November 5th, 1942 in Antioch, CA to Frank Joseph Silva and Silvana Silva Vargem. He attended Liberty Union High School in Brentwood and retired from Rossmoor in Walnut Creek after 30 years. Frank also worked at the Bethel Island Golf Course for many years after that.
Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed many passions that included hunting, fishing, camping, horses, baseball, and riding his Harley. In his later years he enjoyed golfing, tending to his garden, going to Jackson Rancheria and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank Joseph Silva, and his mother Silvana Silva Vargem. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Johnson of Brentwood and Denise Harvey of Washington, granddaughters Kendra Nguyen of Oakland and Courtney Skaggs of Sacramento, his brother Joe Silva of Antioch & sister Julie Berumen of Knightsen, also 3 nephews, 2 nieces & numerous cousins.
The family has entrusted Holy Cross Cemetery with the arrangements. A Memorial Service is scheduled for December 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E 18th St., Antioch, CA 94509.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts'
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019