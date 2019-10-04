|
Frank Avila
Oct 14, 1924 - Sept 8, 2019
Former California Resident
Born in Madera, CA he grew up in Pittsburg, Ca. Former resident of Fremont and Verona, WI. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mitsu Avila. Frank is survived by his daughters: Loraine Fujimoto, Virginia Armstrong (Don Armstrong), Maurice Ajari (the late Allan Ajari). His 2 grandchildren: Christine and Don Armstrong and 2 great grandchildren: Maris and Brendon Sawyer. Frank is survived by his wife Keiko Avila and stepdaughter Marianne Wallace (Mirek Malkovsky). He is also survived by his brother Gab (Leto), sisters: Mary, Annie, Tuddie and goddaughter Lilly. He is preceded in death by his sisters: Vera, Virginia and Jessie.
Frank enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 during the Cold War. Upon completion of his enlistment he joined the Army in 1942 served in Guadalcanal, the Philippines and the Pacific Theater retired in 1965 having served 23 years in the military as a Master Sergeant First Class. After retirement from the military Frank owned three businesses in Fremont: The Clip Joint, Sebring Designs and Black Orchid Hair Salon. He enjoyed competing in numerous hair competitions. His passion was music, he was an accomplished musician who loved playing the trumpet.
In recognition for his years of service a Military Funeral with honors was held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019