Frank Bonde


1928 - 2019
Frank Bonde
November 10, 1928 – September 29, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Frank Bonde passed away peacefully at the age of 90 with his daughters at his side. Frank was born and raised in Pleasanton, California by Hans and Nina Bonde, alongside his brother, Hannie. As part of a farming family, he learned the importance of hard work and instilled these values in all that knew him. He served in the Army during WWII. Later, his interest in farming and construction equipment led him to have a long career with Peterson Tractor Company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility from tractor mechanic to service manager. Afterwards, he worked for Kaiser Sand and Gravel, where he retired in 1992. He was a member of Operating Engineers local #3.
Upon retirement, his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors led him to Montana, where he purchased a home in Condon, near Holland Lake. Frank became well-loved in the community, as he plowed snow for neighbors and fixed mechanical equipment. He was task-oriented and loved projects. He was a skilled tractor mechanic and enjoyed restoring his vintage Caterpillar bulldozers. After several trips packing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, he volunteered at the Owl Creek Packer Camp, where he managed the horses and mules for the outfitters.
He is survived by his daughters Linda Cardoza (Bud), Janet McElley (Mark) and Susan Sherwood (Robin), grandchildren Heather Walsborn (Rich), Raeann Cardoza, Haleigh Grant and Shane McElley (Kayla), great-granddaughters Reagan Walsborn and Brinley McElley, as well as many dear friends and extended family.
The family would like to thank friends and family who demonstrated their love for him through their kindness and caring. Celebrations of Life will be held in California and Montana at a future date, to remember this one-of-a-kind, unforgettable character that left us with so many fond memories.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
