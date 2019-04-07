Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Live Oak Room of the Walnut Creek Library Resources More Obituaries for Frank Bryant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Bryant

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Frank Bryant

April 24, 1936 - March 27, 2019

Walnut Creek

Frank Bryant passed away on March 27, 2019 after a short illness. Frank was born in Elko Nevada to parents Howard and Charlotte Bryant. He was the youngest of three children, older brother Tom and sister Ina, who preceded him in death.

Frank was raised in Berkeley, CA where he attended Berkeley High School. After high school he attended classes at San Jose State. He courted and married Susan Capri in 1962, and they moved to Walnut Creek. This was where they called home for over 50 years, and where they raised their two daughters, Shelly and Dana.

In 1971 Frank made the transition from draftsman to registered architect. Early in his career he worked for a number of firms, including Dobell, Bryant, and Collier Associates in Lafayette, CA. But the majority of his career was spent in private practice. He designed both commercial and residential new construction and remodels from his office in a historic building on Main Street in Walnut Creek. His work includes many buildings that currently stand in Walnut Creek, such as the bank building on the corner of Olympic and South California Boulevard. He also did design work for the City of Walnut Creek, including the Stage II Theater and the historic renovation of the Borges Ranch House. Frank served on a variety of Walnut Creek civic and community groups including the Walnut Creek Design Review Commission from 1977-1981 and the Civic Arts Association from 1980-1988. He also served on the Walnut Creek Planning Commission from 1996 to 2004 and served as Chair in 2000.

Frank and Sue were active in the Democratic Party of Walnut Creek for many years. Through this group, they formed many lifelong friendships and worked on many worthy causes. Frank was a founding member, and served as the first president of the The Kennedy-King Memorial College Scholarship Fund, Ltd. which was formed in 1968 as a memorial to Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was, and still is, an effort to do a small part in addressing the problem of equal opportunity in education for all. Kennedy-King has become a permanent part of the Contra Costa community and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with Frank and many of the other founding members in attendance.

Frank's true labor of love was the work he did on his family home on Shady Glen Road. Over the course of 45 years, Frank completely redesigned the space. He also did significant portions of the construction work himself, from framing to finishing, plumbing to electrical, at times enlisting the help of his wife, children, nephews and family friends! Frank's beautiful home became a frequent gathering spot for family and friends. He and Sue loved hosting family for every birthday and holiday, and their large yard was the perfect playground for their grandchildren.

Frank was devoted to his family. He enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at their home and was always the life of the party. Frank could always be counted on for his intelligent conversation, as well as his silly jokes. He loved reading, playing golf, crossword puzzles, making intricate ship models, working in the garden, barbequing in the backyard, and relaxing with one of his beloved dogs.

Frank and Sue sold their Walnut Creek home in 2014 and relocated to Rossmoor, where they were warmly welcomed by the community and soon made close friends. Sue passed away from an aggressive cancer in 2017, and due to Frank's advanced Alzheimer's diagnosis, he resided in the memory care community at Sunrise of Pleasanton for the past year.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Susan, his mother Charlotte, father Howard, brother Tom, and sister Ina. He is survived by his children Shelly & Brian Hebert, Dana & Dave Sadoff, grandchildren, Charlotte & Brandon Johnson, Paul Hebert, Katie and Ben Sadoff, sister-in-law Sherry Guthrie and brother-in-law Troy Guthrie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May, 26th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Live Oak Room of the Walnut Creek Library.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Kennedy-King Memorial College Scholarship Fund, Ltd. or the .





View the online memorial for Frank Bryant Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.