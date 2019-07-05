Frank "Fritz" D. Luciani

March 3, 1935 - June 24, 2019

Resident of Danville

We lost our Dad, a man beloved by all who knew him, a man of great generosity, wisdom, courage, kindness and accomplishment.

Frank "Fritz" Dominic Luciani was born in Welland, Ontario, Canada, the youngest son of Edgidio Luciani and Maria Mascitelli, immigrants from Castropignano, Italy.

Fritz graduated from Welland High School and married Josephine "Josie" Alberico in November of 1956. He is survived by his children Patrick of Concord, CA, Christopher of Santa Cruz, CA, Kerry of Spokane, WA and Francis "Jay" of Bangkok, Thailand. He leaves his sister Mary Robinson (Don) of Los Gatos, CA and his brother, the late Tony Luciani.

Fritz was an Industrial Engineer by trade. In Welland he was employed by Atlas Steel and The Rubber Plant. In 1972, he resettled the family to California where he worked as an Efficiency Engineer for Kaiser Permanente and supervised a department of twenty-five engineers. He earned his Master's Degree from Golden Gate University while working full time and raising four boys. Fritz retired in the mid-1990's.

He is the beloved grandfather of nine, Shawnee, Taneum, and Kateri of Spokane, WA, Kama of Santa Cruz, CA, Seth, Skyla, Jocelyn and Joseph all of St. Louis, MO and Aye of Bangkok, Thailand.

As a devoted Catholic, Fritz served as an usher and fundraiser for St. Isidore Catholic Church in Danville, and he was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus. Fritz also frequently volunteered at the Free Health Clinic in Oakland, and the Loaves and Fishes program at St. Isidore. He was also an active member with the Danville Italian American Heritage Foundation. Fritz was a world traveler, a humorist, story teller, exceptional raconteur, saxophonist and jazz aficionado.

A friend to many, beloved by all.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville.

Memorial contributions are preferred to .





