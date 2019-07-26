|
Frank Felix Terramorse IV
Resident of Hayward, California since 1966
Frank lived a full life from August 6, 1937 to July 20, 2019. Frank was born in San Jose and grew up in San Francisco in the Sunset District. He graduated from Washington High School in 1955 and went straight into the Navy for 5 years. Frank married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Gail "Bonnie", in 1959. He was father to Frank Felix Terramorse "V" and Renée Lynn Breyer. In 1995, he retired from Yellow Freight System after a 30 year career and enjoyed a long and happy retirement. Throughout his life he was always active playing tennis and gardening. Frank was a quiet leader who enjoyed coordinating the players for many years for doubles tennis matches multiple days each week. His group of tennis friends became his extended family over the decades and had a very special place in his heart. In these last few years he switched to playing pickle ball to stay active with slightly less effort.
He is survived by his daughter Renée Breyer, son-in-law Rob Breyer, and granddaughters Megan and Ashley Breyer. By his request, we will be hosting a very small private family service.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019