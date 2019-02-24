Frank Fergus Falgout

February 9, 1950 - February 3, 2019

Resident of Livermore

Frank Falgout, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully in his home in Livermore. Born in Oakland, Frank attended San Leandro High School and East Tennessee State University. Frank worked as a machinist for almost 30 years at both Caterpillar and FABCO Automotive before retiring in 2006. Always reliable, Frank never missed his weekly lunch date with his daughter, or attending his grandchildren's practices, games, recitals/performances. Frank could also be counted on to know exactly when a Forty Niner game, UNC basketball or football game, or Formula One race was on.

Frank is survived by his daughter Jeanine (Gavin) Henderson, grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Claire, Kate, and his brother Ed (Cathy) Falgout.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 am at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566, (925) 846-5624. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Valley Humane Society: <www.valleyhumane.org>





