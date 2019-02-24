East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Frank Fergus Falgout


Frank Fergus Falgout Obituary
Frank Fergus Falgout
February 9, 1950 - February 3, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Frank Falgout, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully in his home in Livermore. Born in Oakland, Frank attended San Leandro High School and East Tennessee State University. Frank worked as a machinist for almost 30 years at both Caterpillar and FABCO Automotive before retiring in 2006. Always reliable, Frank never missed his weekly lunch date with his daughter, or attending his grandchildren's practices, games, recitals/performances. Frank could also be counted on to know exactly when a Forty Niner game, UNC basketball or football game, or Formula One race was on.
Frank is survived by his daughter Jeanine (Gavin) Henderson, grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Claire, Kate, and his brother Ed (Cathy) Falgout.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 am at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566, (925) 846-5624. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Valley Humane Society: <www.valleyhumane.org>


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
