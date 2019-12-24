|
|
Frank Furtado
January 15, 1935- December 14, 2019
Antioch, CA
A great man Frank Furtado Our brother, friend, father, great grandfather, uncle and mentor has gained his wings. He has joined his wife Shirley of 39 years in heaven.
He was a mentor and coach to girls soccer & Antioch high panther football. He was a lifelong member & volunteer of the Antioch boosters club as well as the Elks. He spent many days and hours helping others all of his life.
He was loved by all. He worked at DuPont in Antioch for 33 years. Loved fishing, dancing, camping, rum (lol), football and baseball.
He was Pre deceased by His mother, father, wife Shirley and grandson Shawn.
He is survived by 5 daughters, Sandi, Wendy, Nancy, Theresa and Sandy. 5 grandchildren Keith, Joe, Jessica, Brian and Miranda. As well as 7 great grandkids and companion Virgie. Sister and brother in-laws Pat and Henry Langston, 4 nieces Robin, Gidget, Kristine and Sherry.
He was adored by all, had many family and friends. He will be greatly missed. We will always love you. You can now dance with Shirley to your favorite song Proud Mary.
In lieu of flowers and cards donations may be made to the Elks lodge in Pittsburg or the Boosters club of Antioch in the name of Frank.
A Celebration of life will be held early 2020 and will be announced.
Trident
View the online memorial for Frank Furtado
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 24, 2019