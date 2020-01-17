|
Frank Gonzales Jr.
Nov. 24, 1928 - Jan. 5, 2020
Resident of Hayward
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Frank Gonzales Jr. a long time resident in Hayward, CA passed away at his residence surrounded by family. He is preceded by his sons Frank III and Jon-Jon. Frank Jr. was born November 24, 1928 in San Jose, NM. He was a US Veteran from the Korean War, worked for Morrell's Meat Company for over 20 years, and was a Warehouse Superintendent for PDC over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, of 62 years, his daughter Elizabeth, his son Frank IV (Gina), 8 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 5:00 TO 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward. The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30AM at St. Joachim's Church 21250 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020