Frank Heaney, Jr.March 28, 1927 - November 1, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAFrank Heaney Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his three daughters, Erin Fleming, Ana Gross, Becky Crane, his granddaughter Nicole, grandson Jordan, great grandsons Chris and John, and his great granddaughter Lily.Frank Heaney was born in Berkeley, California, on March 28, th 1927. He graduated from Berkeley High, and at the young age of 17 he joined the coast guard and fought in World War II. After the war he attended Armstrong Business College, but a chance to be a prison guard on Alcatraz Island called him away from completing his degree.Frank was the youngest guard on Alcatraz, serving there from 1948 to 1951. He watched over infamous inmates such as Robert Stroud, the Birdman of Alcatraz, Machine Gun Kelly, and Alvin "Creepy" Karpis.In 1987 he co-authored the book "Inside the Walls of Alcatraz" about his life on the rock which he signed for delighted visitors on the island.Life on Alcatraz was stressful, and Frank was thankful when the reserves called him to join the Navy and fight in the Korean War.After the war, in 1953, he was hired by Albany Fire Department where he worked 27 heroic years saving lives, retiring in 1980.Shortly after retirement he became a park ranger on Alcatraz. He gave guided tours, thrilling tourists with enchanting stories of his time on the rock. He then worked for the Red & White Fleet on Pier 41 in San Francisco where he headed the public relations department. He appeared on famous shows such as Oprah Winfrey, America's Most Wanted, and Unsolved Mysteries, captivating audiences about his life on Alcatraz. After a series of strokes, he finally retired for good in 2011.Frank was married to his beautiful wife Jean in 1955, they both had a passion for dancing at all the local clubs in Berkeley and Albany. They shared 63 wonderful years together, providing their family with unconditional love and creating timeless memories.