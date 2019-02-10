Frank Hellum

Jul. 15, 1936 - Jan. 15, 2019

Richmond

Frank Reidar Hellum, died in his home in Richmond, California, surrounded by his four children on January 15th 2019 at the age of 82. His wife of forty years, best friend and the love of his life, Susan Spelletich, passed away 2 1/2 years before him. He missed her fiercely.

Frank was born July 15, 1936 in Seattle, Washington to Margaret Simmons and Reidar Hellum. Reidar was the son of Ingvald Kristoffer Hellum, a portrait painter, and Hanna Olsen who both immigrated to Seattle from Norway in 1905. Margaret was born in Spokane to Edward Simmons, a photographer, and Mary Brewster, a descendant of William Brewster of the Mayflower.

Frank grew up with his sister Carol and two step-sisters, Gladys and Barbara, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. Shortly after graduating from Queen Anne High School, he married Virginia (Ginger) Lee Gray of Seattle, with whom he had four children. He served as a firefighter in the Navy in San Diego. He and Ginger then returned to Seattle to begin a family in the Ballard neighborhood. He worked as a cab driver by night and began taking classes part-time at the University of Washington. He eventually earned his BA degree. He went on to earn a Masters and PhD in Sociology at University of Oregon.

He later moved to Iowa City to teach Sociology where he met Susan Spelletich at the University of Iowa. They married in 1975. No one could soften his heart, loosen his resolve or unfurl his brow like she could.

Frank loved to play Scrabble. As a rite of passage among his grandchildren, they each would win their first game against him, fair and square. He enjoyed researching genealogy and in 2017 he took all four of his children on an epic journey to Norway to meet relatives and explore the family's heritage.

He leaves behind his children, Kathleen Hellum and son-in-law Roy Alexander of Seattle, Kristy Hellum of Santa Rosa, Tristan Hellum and daughter-in-law Jo Hellum of Texas, Shelby Franklin and son-in-law Robert Franklin of McKinleyville, eleven grandchildren Kyle, Lara, Alexander, Forrest, Kristan, Anders, Katie, Georgia, Sophia, Anika and Jackson, nine great grandchildren and nieces Michele Brooks and Suzanne Brooks Redmon.

His memory will forever be embraced in the lives of his family. Remembrances may be made to your local Hospice Care organization.

"And his voice may be heard as you pass by that billabong: You'll come a-waltzing Matilda, with me"





