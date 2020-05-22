Frank Hernandez
1923 - 2020
Frank Hernandez
Aug. 4, 1923 - May 15, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Frank Hernandez was a longtime resident of Ashland, CA. He was one of 8 children of Aurora and Richard Hernandez of Spain. He worked as a welder for Peterson Tractor in San Leandro for 28 years.
Frank was a member of the 8th air force, the 535 Bomb Squadron, 381st bomb group. He was stationed in England during WWII.
Frank is survived by his brother Stanley Hernandez, his daughter Pamela Hernandez, his son Gary Hernandez, and granddaughter Jennifer Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Hernandez.


View the online memorial for Frank Hernandez



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
