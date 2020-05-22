Frank HernandezAug. 4, 1923 - May 15, 2020Resident of San LorenzoFrank Hernandez was a longtime resident of Ashland, CA. He was one of 8 children of Aurora and Richard Hernandez of Spain. He worked as a welder for Peterson Tractor in San Leandro for 28 years.Frank was a member of the 8th air force, the 535 Bomb Squadron, 381st bomb group. He was stationed in England during WWII.Frank is survived by his brother Stanley Hernandez, his daughter Pamela Hernandez, his son Gary Hernandez, and granddaughter Jennifer Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Hernandez.