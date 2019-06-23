Frank Hudner

May 4, 1929 ~ May 31, 2019

Resident of Oakland, California

Frank Hudner, a long-time Oakland resident died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 31 at age 90. He had been in declining health for several months arising from aging issues, and succumbed to heart failure. Mr. Hudner had emigrated from Kanturk, County Cork Ireland in 1951, and settled in San Francisco, where he worked as a chemist for Best Foods for 31 years. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and an omnivorous sports fan with special affection for the Oakland A's and Oakland Raiders, until they announced intentions to abandon Oakland for the second time.

Francis John Hudner was born on May 4, 1929 to Richard and Hannah Hudner in Dublin, Ireland. He finished high school at age 17, and attended University College Cork where he studied medicine, when he was old enough to be admitted. Shortly after his father died in 1951, Mr. Hudner emigrated to the U.S. with his mother and sister, Elizabeth, who passed away in 2012.

Upon landing in San Francisco, Mr. Hudner was admitted to Stanford to continue his medical studies, but focused on his career with Best Foods. He married Maria Bahamon in 1976, who died in 1984, and their son Richard Hudner survives them. He is also survived by his loving namesake Cockapoo, "Cisco," whom he loved feeding and spoiling. Mr. Hudner leaves behind many friends in the Bay Area and Ireland, who always took delight in his great humor and joie de' vivre. He was a popular figure in his Adams' Point neighborhood, along with his dog.

A service will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the Light on June 26th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a gathering of family and friends at the event center at the Cathedral. The family requests that any financial gifts in Mr. Hudner's honor be directed to St. Anthony's Dining Room in San Francisco, or a cause of their choice.





