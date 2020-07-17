1/
Frank J. Chavez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Chavez
May 2, 1936 - July 7, 2020
Former Resident of Walnut Creek & Lafayette, CA
Frank J. Chavez, son of Pascual and Maria Chavez, passed away July 7, 2020 in Rocklin, CA, at age 84. His sister, Connie DeRamo, preceded him in death. His brother, Reverend Ricardo Chavez, lives in Pittsburg, CA, where the three siblings grew up. Frank graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and pursued a career in banking. He and his wife, Missy McCroskey, raised their three sons, Michael, Scott, and Tom, in Walnut Creek and Lafayette. His three sons, six grandchildren, and Missy continue to live throughout the Bay Area while his nephews, niece, and other members of his extended family live in various parts of the U.S. Frank valued education, world travel, and, more locally, spending time at the family cabin in Lake Tahoe. Services will be private.


View the online memorial for Frank J. Chavez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved