Frank J. ChavezMay 2, 1936 - July 7, 2020Former Resident of Walnut Creek & Lafayette, CAFrank J. Chavez, son of Pascual and Maria Chavez, passed away July 7, 2020 in Rocklin, CA, at age 84. His sister, Connie DeRamo, preceded him in death. His brother, Reverend Ricardo Chavez, lives in Pittsburg, CA, where the three siblings grew up. Frank graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and pursued a career in banking. He and his wife, Missy McCroskey, raised their three sons, Michael, Scott, and Tom, in Walnut Creek and Lafayette. His three sons, six grandchildren, and Missy continue to live throughout the Bay Area while his nephews, niece, and other members of his extended family live in various parts of the U.S. Frank valued education, world travel, and, more locally, spending time at the family cabin in Lake Tahoe. Services will be private.