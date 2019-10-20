|
Frank J. ("Mike") Rozenski
Sept. 5, 1927 - Oct. 2, 2019
Brentwood
Mike, 92 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by Lois, his loving wife of 71 years, and his children, Valerie, Pamela and Michael. Frank was known by all as "Mike". He received his nickname as a boy in his birthplace of Antigo, Wisconsin, from his constant companionship with a friend of his father's named Mike. The family moved to Antioch in 1943 when Mike was 16 years old. In 1944, he left Antioch High School in his junior year to join the Navy. Mike served aboard the battleship USS Arkansas and fought in the battles of Okinawa and Iwo Jima during WWII. He received an honorable discharge in 1948, returned to Antioch and married Lois Wilson on Thanksgiving Day of that year.
Mike worked in the mills around Antioch and for various local farmers and crop dusters in the Brentwood area. In 1961, Mike and Lois built their home in Brentwood where the family still gathers. In 1966, he went to work for the State of California Department of Water Resources in Byron and retired in 1989.
Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling the country with Lois in their travel trailer. He especially looked forward to annual deer camp at Sage Hen Meadows in Mono County where he and Lois would meet dozens of their friends from all over California for close to 50 years. When Brentwood farmers needed orchard trees removed, it was Mike they called. He could cut, clear and stack wood like a lumberjack. Two trees for Mike and one tree for the farmer. He also enjoyed refinishing furniture, reading wildlife books, and playing the dollar machines in Jackson. Wearing his signature yellow measure-tape suspenders, Mike walked his dog Dobie all over town kibitzing with friends he met along the way. With a wink and a nod, Mike took amusement "picking" cherries from Stoney's orchard behind his home. Must have tasted sweeter when picked after hours.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Frank A. and Beatrice, and siblings Lorraine (Barnhart), Don, Mary Ann (Horn) and Joe. He is survived by his wife Lois and his children Valerie Granado (John, deceased), Pamela Rozenski (Bernie LaCroix), and Michael Rozenski (Gina); two grandsons John Granado (Raquel) and Paul Granado (Marisol); eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Private services for family will be held graveside. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 1-4 pm at Michael & Gina's home, 6155 Sellers Avenue, Oakley. The Rozenski Family sends a special thanks to their neighbors the Parkhurst family for their continued support over the years. Also thanks to Aysha, Jenny and Rachel of Hospice East Bay for the tender care they provided to Mike. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill 94523, in Mike's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019