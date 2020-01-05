Home

More Obituaries for Frank Pisciotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank John Pisciotta


1931 - 2019
Frank John Pisciotta Obituary
Frank John Pisciotta
Nov. 19, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2019
Brentwood CA
Frank John Pisciotta was born in San Francisco and was subsequently a resident of El Cerrito and Concord, before moving to Summerset Vista in Brentwood.
Frank spent the early part of his career in the US Navy (1951-1955) and was on active duty in Astoria, Oregon and in South Korea. He subsequently enjoyed a succesful career as a barber in San Francisco.
Frank was survived by his wife, Janet Pisciotta and his 4 children, Rosemarie, Virginia, Kathleen and Frank by his first wife Lee Ann Stallone. Service Jan. 20th at 11am the Emmaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood, 500 Fairview Avenue, Brentwood, CA. 94513..


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
