Frank Johnson

June 3, 1946 - April 1, 2019

Walnut Creek

Frank Henry Johnson, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 72 peacefully with family by his side. Frank was born on June 3, 1946 in Oakland, CA to Kenneth and Pam Johnson. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1964 and Chico State University in 1969. On April 25, 1970, Frank married his college sweetheart, Cynthia Likos. They had 2 sons, Ken and Tyler.

Frank was an avid duck hunter and was very involved with the California Waterfowl Association. Throughout his life he enjoyed family trips to Clear Lake, playing racquetball, and driving his tractor at the duck club. He had a longtime group of friends from childhood who call themselves The Fines. He was known for his infectious smile and laugh, his readiness to help others, his kind soul, and his compassionate spirit.

Frank is survived by his wife, Cyndi, his sons, Ken and Tyler, daughter-in-law, Jocelyn, his grandchildren, Kasey and Lila, and his sisters, Diane and Barbara.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11am at The Rossmoor Event Center, Tahoe Room, 1021 Stanley Drive Walnut Creek, CA.

