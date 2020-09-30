Frank K. Steele
November 25, 1957 - September 22, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Frank Keith Steele entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on September 22, 2020 in Danville, California at the age of 62.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Adrienne (Alec), Alyssa (Andrew), and Amanda (Cameron); mother, Dottie; three brothers, Don (ZoeAnn), Mike (Susie), and Dave (Debby); and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was born on November 25, 1957 in Oakland, California to Don and Dottie Steele. Frank married Carolyn in 1987, and together they had three daughters. Frank was the Vice President at Aura Hardwoods and worked there for 40 years. Frank was proud to be a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #7987. Frank will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and welcoming spirit. Frank was faithfully devoted to God, his family, and the Raiders. He will be missed dearly by all those who loved him.
Funeral services will be held at St. Raymond Parish. Please visit https://www.bergepappassmith.com/obits/frank-keith-steele/
for more information. View the online memorial for Frank K. Steele