Frank Luisotti
October 02, 1927 - July 29, 2019
San Leandro
Frank Luisotti passed away at the age of 92 after several battles with pneumonia. A long time resident of San Leandro, California, born on Sept. 20, 1924 to immigrant parents, father Gino Luisotti from Italy and mother, Antonette Tejeda from Spain. He was the last surviving child out of four sons. Frank graduated from San Leandro High in 1945 and soon after began working for Chrysler Motors parts division in San Leandro until his retirement.
Frank met is wife, Shirley Camicia, of 60 years in 1958 and were married in a Catholic ceremony in Oakland on November 08, 1959. Frank is survived by his wife, Shirley, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Gene, Tom and Louis. From a young age Frank loved music and dancing, from playing the trombone in the San Leandro High marching band to being an avid Folk and Ballroom dancer. For years every Saturday night Shirley and Frank would go ballroom dancing at the noted Ali Baba Ballroom in Oakland. He was light on his feet, could always carry a tune and if there was music being played he was the first up to dance. He was always upbeat, had a good story to share and was caring and loving his entire life, especially when it came to animals. His life was filled with dogs and cats (both stray and domestic) along with whatever critter crossed his path, with his wife never refusing a new addition to the family. Golf was a life long passion starting at the young age of 16 when he began to caddie at Sequoyah Country Club, a job his brother-in-law, Gasper Tassielli introduced him to. His enthusiasm for the sport got his brother Louie involved and for years they shared an early Saturday morning round of golf together. In 1997 Frank and his wife joined a golfing club and for ten years met once a month at a different course around the Bay Area. It was a sport Frank always said he loved because it got him outside where he could exercise and even though playing with family or friends challenged his skill and concentration.
Frank's warm nature will be dearly missed by his family and friends. All are invited to attend the Visitation starting at 4:00 – 6:30pm and Rosary at 7:00pm on Wed. Aug. 7th and then the Funeral on Thursday. Aug. 8th, 10:30am all at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019