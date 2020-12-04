Frank Lum
1920 - 2020
Resident of Albany
Frank Lum, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Frank turned 100 this past May much to his utter delight. A butcher by trade, Frank was well known as the scrappy and friendly Chinese butcher at Pic N Pac in Berkeley from 1970 - 1985. Prior to that, he owned his own business in Daly City. Frank came to this country from China when he was 15. Left completely on his own with only a few dollars in his pocket, Frank built a thriving life and business which he shared with Alice, his wife of 70 years and their children.
Known in his family for his many stories and lectures, Frank always sought to help his younger relatives by passing on his knowledge of how to live one's life with respect and dignity. Frank and Alice enjoyed more than anything else connecting with their friends and family all over the Bay Area. Frank was grateful to all for their help and good wishes. His last words were "thank you."
Frank joins his beloved wife Alice (d. 2019) and cherished son Douglas (d. 1969). He is survived by his son Dennis Lum, daughter in law, Sally, granddaughter Julia Lum and her husband Grey Gardner, his daughter Gloria Lum, her husband Blaine Baggett, and her son, Connor Pyle. His stories will live on through us. Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
