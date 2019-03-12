|
Frank M. Siskowski, Jr.
Sept. 27, 1947 - Jan. 17, 2019
Danville
Francis (Frank) Michael Siskowski, Jr. passed away on January 17, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carole Cline, his beloved son, Francis Michael Siskowski, III, his cherished step-children, Tony Cline, Jr. (Lisa), Darren Cline (Alicia), Ashley Cline Kapono (Jason), his adored grandchildren, Charlee and Preslee Cline, Isla, Campbell, Austin, and Luke Kapono plus three devoted aunts, Anna Fabiano, Mary Anderson and Veronica Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Michael and Helen Siskowski. After growing up in Newburgh, NY, Frank became a longtime Danville, CA resident.
Throughout his career, Frank was a distinguished executive with many large corporations and start-up companies serving as both CFO and consultant.
Frank had a very unusual combination of an amazing breadth of financial management expertise, humanity, sports fan extraordinaire, and that special "Frank brand" of razor-sharp humor. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way, Danville, CA 94526.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019