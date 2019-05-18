Frank N. Gutierrez

October 4, 1921 - May 11, 2019

Resident of Richmond

Frank passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home, with God in Heaven. Uncle Frank 97 years young, World War II Veteran in the Army 127 Ordnance Co December 21, 1942 – December 27,1945, Normandy France.

He worked for the Kaiser Shipyard U.A.W. and retired from Local 38 Union Metal Trade Journey Men In San Francisco CA. He was surrounded by Niece Francine Attaway, Jennifer and Fernando Dueñas, Jason and Deborah Attaway, and all their children, and his neighbors.

Frank is survived by sisters Concha, Jessie, and Christina and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Proceeded in death the son of Jesus and Macedonia Gutierrez, his son Jesus Michael Gutierrez, and sisters Victoria, Juanita, and Frances. Uncle Frank had a deep faith in Jesus Christ, his wisdom, kindness, compassion for life, and a joyful contagious laugh that will be missed. Everyone who knew Frank, knew he had a heart of gold. Frank was a loving son, father, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center on Wednesday May 22, starting at 4:00 pm, Vigil will be at 6:30 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday May 23, at 11:00 am also at St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow.





View the online memorial for Frank N. Gutierrez Published in East Bay Times on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary