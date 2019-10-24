East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Wieting Funeral Home - Brillion - Brillion
215 South Main Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2102
Frank Petrie
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Mary’s of the Seven Dolors
Stockbridge, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary’s of the Seven Dolors
Stockbridge, WI
Burial
Following Services
Sommers family plot at Saint Mary’s Cemetery
Hilbert, WI
Frank Petrie


1924 - 2019
Frank Petrie Obituary
Frank Petrie
February 12, 1924 - October 21, 2019
Fremont, CA
Francis "Frank" Gregory Petrie, 95, (Fremont, California) died on October 21, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Brillion, Wisconsin. He was born February 12, 1924 in Stockbridge, Wisconsin, son of the late Ben and Dorothy Petrie. He graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1942. On June 19, 1949, he married Ann Marie Sommers (Forest Junction, WI) in Holland, Wisconsin. At the time of her death in 2013, they had been married 64 years.
Frank was a supreme example of the greatest generation and a veteran of World War II. He served in the 10th Army, 82 Field Hospital in Okinawa and the Philippines. Following WWII, Frank graduated from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, with a degree in social sciences and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a master's degree in education administration. Frank worked as a teacher, a principal, and as the Superintendent of the Waterford (WI) School District. While living in Waterford, he also served on the Village of Waterford's Village Board. In the mid-1950s, Frank accepted a position as a credit manager for Inland Steel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1968, Frank was promoted to work at Inland Steel in Fremont, California, where he worked until he retired in 1986.
Frank served on the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. He was participated in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and served as a CYO basketball coach for 5 years. He was active in Saint Joseph's Parish, where he served for many years as an usher.
Survivors include his children Michael Petrie (Fremont, CA) and Margaret Hoehn (Reno, NV); his grandchildren Christina Hoehn (Reno) and Carl Hoehn (Reno); two great-grandchildren; one brother James Petrie (New Holstein, WI); three sisters-in-law, Lila Sommers (Brillion, WI), Joan Petrie (Sherwood, WI), and Gerry Weber (Hilbert, WI); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann (Sommers) Petrie; his parents; his brother Dave Petrie, sisters and brothers-in-law Lucy and Gene Schwarz and Kathleen and Hugh Goggins; sister-in-law Jinny Petrie, and brothers-in-law Donald Sommers and Roger Weber.
The funeral will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Burial in the Sommers family plot at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Hilbert will immediately follow the funeral.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019
