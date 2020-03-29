|
Frank R. Galvan
April 4, 1922 - March 20, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Lifetime resident of San Leandro and graduate of San Leandro High School. Frank passed away on March 20, 2020 peacefully at home on March 20, 2020 at the age of 97. Frank was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth (Betty); his parents Cristobal and Maria; his brothers Andy, Sam, Chris, Tony and Al; sisters Ann and Margaret; sisters-in-law Jessie, Vicki, Olga, Dorothy and Dorothy Ferreira; brothers-in-law Fred Supriano, Ray Jiminez, Joe Ferreira and Clarence Macedo. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Marlene Mikus and Paula Crosetti (Michael); grandchildren Dawn Mikus, Don Mikus, Matthew Crosetti and Marc Crosetti; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister-law Rose Galvan; niece Gerry Borges and many other nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many devoted and dearly loved friends. Frank was a World War II veteran serving in Italy and Africa. He was self-employed owning and operating several businesses in San Leandro and Hayward. Frank and Betty were a happy couple married 68 years enjoying vacations in Hawaii, Alaska and Caribbean cruises, trips to Reno, playing various card games (he was an especially skillful Pedro player) and just spending time with their grandchildren. Frank was a member of the Elks Club, PFSA Club of Ashland and the Sons in Retirement, he loved people and made friends easily. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when the COVID-19 virus subsides. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to Vitas Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352 or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020