Frank Robert Rinella
April 1, 1942 - March 29, 2020
Rossmoor, Walnut Creek
Frank passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a heroic fight with lung disease. Frank is survived by his devoted companion of 10 years, Marilyn Kelly; his children, Troy Rinella, Todd Rinella (Carla Settle Rinella), Tracey Lynn Rinella Lowry (Joel J. Lowry); and his grandchildren, Kathryn Rinella, Andrew Rinella, Elizabeth Linda Rinella Lowry, and Grant Rinella Lowry. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Linda Kathleen Berry Rinella; his parents, Joseph Rinella and Amelia Barbaria; and brother, Richard Rinella.
Frank grew up in Richmond Annex and graduated from El Cerrito High School (Class of 1959). Frank interrupted his college studies at San Francisco State to work temporarily with his father, Joe Rinella, at Joe's Auto Glass in Albany, CA. Frank enjoyed working with his father, eventually purchased the business from him, and continued the family business his entire career. He was proud to have built the building at 636 San Pablo Avenue in 1968 that Joe's Auto Glass would occupy until his retirement in 2007.
Frank and Linda married in 1963 and raised their family in Concord, CA. They made wonderful memories traveling in their motor home, spending Thanksgivings at Yosemite, skiing in Tahoe, attending Continental Little League baseball games, YV softball and baseball games, Dolphin swim meets, and countless events at DVC. Later in life they enjoyed the view of Mount Diablo from their deck in Alamo, strolling along the shore at Sea Ranch, and many family holidays and youth sports events with their children and grandchildren. Most recently Frank lived in Rossmoor with his treasured companion Marilyn. Together they enjoyed cruising, vacationing in Hawaii, and a cherished tour to Italy.
Frank made many lifelong friendships that he valued greatly. A wise businessman who was fascinated with crunching numbers, a generous and loyal friend, and a loving family-man…by all accounts, Frank lived a successful and joy-filled life. A celebration of life will be planned in the future pending current Covid-19 conditions. Memorials may be made to Northern California, www.sonc.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020