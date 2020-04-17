|
Frank Roderick
November 30, 1941 - April 13, 2020
San Lorenzo
Frank Allen Roderick passed away from lung cancer in his home on Monday. He is lovingly remembered for his humor, hard work, and dedication.
Frank grew up in the Havenscourt neighborhood of Oakland. Times were not always easy for his family and he started work at a young age. When he was seventeen, he began working for Shasta Beverages, where he continued to work until his retirement at age 57. Frank was a dedicated member of the Teamsters Union 896. He and his wife Mary worked hard to provide a stable home for their two daughters, something they had not had themselves as children. After retiring, Frank served on the board of Calaveras Timber Trails in Avery, CA, and enjoyed cruising with Mary; they took their 60th cruise in January. He believed that many hands make for lighter work, that community is an important asset not to overlook, and family is to be cherished unconditionally.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mary of San Lorenzo, and his daughters Julie Roderick Andrade of Tracy, CA (spouse Ralph Andrade and children Hunter, Paxton, and Hayden), and Deborah Roderick Stark of Harwood, MD (and children Fortney "Fish" (fiancee Aubrey Sparks), Hannah, and Andrew). He is also survived by his two half-brothers Louis Howey (and spouse Amanda) and Mike Howey, both of Hayward, CA. Preceding him in death just three months ago was his son-in-law, Congressman Fortney "Pete" Stark. His sister Rosemary Roderick and parents Florence Howey and Edward Roderick passed in 2014, 1982, and 1996 respectively.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the National Park Foundation in Frank's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020