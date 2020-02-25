Home

Frank V. Aiello


1935 - 2020
Frank V. Aiello Obituary
Frank V. Aiello
Aug. 11, 1935 - Feb. 3, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Frank (Fongo) Aiello, 84, of Pittsburg, CA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 3.
Born in Pittsburg, CA, Frank was preceded in death by his father, Pittsburg Fire Captain Frank V. Aiello, his mother Nellie (Cunningham) Aiello, sister Marylee (Aiello) Orlando, and nephew Dale Orlando.
After graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1953 Frank attended Diablo Valley College before enlisting in the Army where he played football. Frank decided to attend Humboldt State University where he studied to be a history teacher and football coach.
He began his teaching and coaching career at Pacifica High School, taught and coached at Concord High, and finished his career at his alma mater Pittsburg High School where he taught and was the head football coach.
Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He loved to play Senior softball and enjoyed RV'ing in his trailer with his wife Barbara.
Frank is survived by his wife Barbara of 60 years, his son, Frank Aiello and daughter Dori Aiello Jones. Grandchildren, Frank Aiello (Misty), Brittany Aiello (Anthony), Nichole Jones, and Fachon Jones. He is also survived by his loving sister, Joanie Orlando (Paul), sister Roselle Ancona, five great-grandsons, Frankie, Dominick, Nicholas, Pauly, and Dominick, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Frank V. Aiello
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020
