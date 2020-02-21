|
Franklin D. Rockwell, Jr.
Jan. 30, 1945 - Feb. 5, 2020
Walnut Creek
Franklin Dayton Rockwell, Jr., resident of Walnut Creek, passed away February 5, 2020 at home. Frank was born in Spokane, Washington and lived on a wheat and cattle ranch growing up. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Carol for 52 years. Frank and Carol lived in Lewiston, Idaho where he worked for Potlatch Corporation. In 1969, he and his family were transferred to San Francisco where he later accepted a position as CFO for Bill Graham Presents music organization. He worked there until he retired at age 55.
Frank was active in many different groups. He volunteered in Junior Achievement, was President of Walnut Creek Little League, on the Board of Directors for De La Salle High School, a member of the finance committee for the Diocese of Oakland and an active member of Sir Group Branch 146. He loved to play golf, visit his family's place in Tahoe and travel.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Kim and Frank, his three grandchildren, Finn, Anthony and Alex, his daughter-in-law, Lisa and sister, Robin.
A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 27th at St. Francis of Assisi church, 860 Oak Grove Rd., Concord at 12:00, with a reception following at Boundary Oak Golf Course, 3800 Valley Vista Rd., Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020