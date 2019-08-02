|
|
Franklin Dell
Sept. 9, 1932-July 5, 2019
Brentwood
Franklin H Dell, 86, of Brentwood passed away on July 5.
He was preceded in death by his brother Bernard, sister Mildred and son James. He is survived by his wife Cathy, Son Edward Dell, step daughter Chris and Paul Buckmaster, Daughter in law Terri Dell, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
After working in the grocery business, Frank started a landscaping company in Fremont and eventually a successful wholesale nursery in 1979. In 1990 he expanded to Brentwood from his primary location In Sunol. It was his hard work, dedication and integrity that has kept it Going for Forty years.
Frank served on the schoolboard of Knighsten and was a member of The Knightsen Community Service District. He was a member of California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA).
Frank had a strong faith and was a member of Golden hills church in Brentwood where he gave unselfishly to their ministry scholarship program. He loved all sports but was an avid golfer and belonged to the Brentwood Men's club. He achieved two holes in one in his lifetime which gave him much joy.
The family will miss his many stories that he loved to tell, his generous spirit and his wealth of knowledge.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday August 8th at 11:30 am. Golden Hills Comunity church, 2401 Shady Willow Ln, Brentwood CA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Golden Hills Community Church Ministry Scholarship program. Please specify GHCC #48 Scholarship Fund at Goldenhills.org.
View the online memorial for Franklin Dell
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019