|
|
Fred A. Lope, Jr.
Feb. 4, 1937 ~ Nov. 22, 2019
Resident of Rodeo, CA
Fred passed away at home in Rodeo, CA. He was the son of Fred A. Sr. and Margaret Lope. He was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley and Richmond Annex. He is survived by his wife Joan, son Fred K. Lope, grandchildren Shelby, Derek, and Aubry of Concord, sister Shirley Blanchard of Hayward, brother and sister-in-law Nick and Vickie Minchokovich of Huntington Beach, and seven nieces and nephews. Also not forgetting his "cat kids." Fred had the good fortune of having many caring great friends, neighbors, and relatives. He was predeceased by his brother Richard of Alameda in 2017. Fred graduated El Cerrito High in 1954, went to work at Chevron, Richmond in 1956 and retired in 1986 at the "Ripe Old Age of 49." A life well lived! Arrangements by the Neptune Society. No services are Planned.
"Always Loved
Always Remembered"
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019