Fred DeVito

July 6, 1917 ~ June 15, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA

Fred DeVito passed way peacefully on June 15, 2019 just 3 weeks shy of his 102nd Birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Angela, devoted father to Lorrie Payne, Fred DeVito Jr., John DeVito (Donna), Fran Alcorn (Dave), Gary Ladd, Ronald Ladd (deceased), Diane Hammond and brother Sam DeVito (Betty). Loving grandfather of Denise Jensen (Jerry), Michael Harrington, Kristine Harrington, Marie Barcelo (Chris), Valerie Cutt (Dan), Billy Davis Jr. (Deanna), Celeste Cary (John), Katrina Campos (Anton), 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Josephine DeVito.

Fred was born In Terrasini, Sicily, Italy on July 6, 1917 to Leopoldo DeVito and Giuseppa Bologna as one of seven children. He spent his youth in North Beach, San Francisco and joined the Navy during World War II. After the war ended, Fred became a Teamster until his retirement in 1979. He enjoyed playing golf with many friends, was a member of the Sons of Italy and the American Legion, looked forward to the Jones' Street Reunion lunches, and traveling, especially the annual reunions with his shipmates from the USS Tennessee. Many thanks to care givers, Angella and Doris.

Services will be held at Friday June 21st at Christ the King Church, 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill. Viewing at 9:30 am with Mass celebrating Fred's life at 10:00 am. Interment at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette. Reception to follow.





